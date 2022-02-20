Maddinson century and Sandhu five-for leave game evenly poised

Queensland 349 and three for 69 (Street 24, Perry 2-20) lead Victoria 360 (Maddinson 110*, Handscomb 92, Harris 91, Sandhu 5-65) path by 58 runs

Nic Maddinson made a fantastic unbeaten century earlier than Gurinder Sandhu ‘s second consecutive Sheffield Shield five-wicket haul sparked a shocking collapse to assist Queensland keep away from a major first-innings deficit on the Junction Oval.

Maddinson’s innings, together with 92 from Peter Handscomb , 91 from Marcus Harris , and 48 from Matthew Short had put Victoria in a robust place at 3 for 336, simply 14 runs shy of taking the first-innings lead.

But Sandhu and Mark Steketee mixed to take 7 for twenty-four in 10 overs to tear by way of Victoria’s decrease order and bowl the house facet out for 360 with a lead of solely 11. Sandhu picked up 5 for 65, following on from his 6 for 57 in Adelaide in November. It was simply his third first-class five-wicket haul having claimed his first on debut.

Maddinson and Short had been in cruise management throughout a 140-run stand having come collectively after the early lack of Harris and Handscomb on day three. Both males fell within reach of their centuries inside the primary hour. Harris closed the bat face attempting to work James Bazley by way of midwicket and the thick edge was effectively held by Bryce Street within the gully. Handscomb moved from 74 to 92 earlier than attempting to chop a slider from Mitchell Swepson that zipped by way of and crashed into off stump.

Maddinson then proved why he is on the perimeter of Australia’s Test facet along with his second Shield century of the summer season. He struck 12 fours and a six and attacked each tempo and spin with equal talent. He now has two centuries and two half-centuries in seven Shield innings this season whereas averaging 80.80. But when Short holed out hooking Steketee down fantastic leg’s throat the sport turned immediately. Five of the final six Victoria batters registered geese as Steketee and Sandhu tore by way of the tail whereas Maddinson watched helplessly on the non-striker’s.

Queensland knocked over the deficit with out loss however Mitchell Perry and Jon Holland made three key breakthroughs earlier than stumps, eradicating Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw and Street to go away Queensland three down with a lead of simply 58 and someday to play to power a consequence.