Maddinson century and Sandhu five-for leave game evenly poised
Harris and Handscomb fall within the 90s earlier than Queensland induce a Victoria collapse of seven for twenty-four
Queensland 349 and three for 69 (Street 24, Perry 2-20) lead Victoria 360 (Maddinson 110*, Handscomb 92, Harris 91, Sandhu 5-65) path by 58 runs
Maddinson and Short had been in cruise management throughout a 140-run stand having come collectively after the early lack of Harris and Handscomb on day three. Both males fell within reach of their centuries inside the primary hour. Harris closed the bat face attempting to work James Bazley by way of midwicket and the thick edge was effectively held by Bryce Street within the gully. Handscomb moved from 74 to 92 earlier than attempting to chop a slider from Mitchell Swepson that zipped by way of and crashed into off stump.
Maddinson then proved why he is on the perimeter of Australia’s Test facet along with his second Shield century of the summer season. He struck 12 fours and a six and attacked each tempo and spin with equal talent. He now has two centuries and two half-centuries in seven Shield innings this season whereas averaging 80.80. But when Short holed out hooking Steketee down fantastic leg’s throat the sport turned immediately. Five of the final six Victoria batters registered geese as Steketee and Sandhu tore by way of the tail whereas Maddinson watched helplessly on the non-striker’s.
Queensland knocked over the deficit with out loss however Mitchell Perry and Jon Holland made three key breakthroughs earlier than stumps, eradicating Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw and Street to go away Queensland three down with a lead of simply 58 and someday to play to power a consequence.