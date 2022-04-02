Made-In-India Volkswagen Taigun Launched In Mexico As T-Cross

The Volkswagen Taigun has been a runaway success for the German carmaker in India having bagged over 25,000 bookings in our market thus far. However, on the time of its launch, Volkswagen had confirmed that the Taigun shall be a worldwide mannequin and shall be exported to different markets from our nation as properly, together with Latin America. The firm has now launched the Taigun in Mexico the place it wears the Volkswagen T-Cross badge and has been launched with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine.

The Volkswagen Taigun additionally gained the Car Of The Year Trophy at carandbike Awards 2022.

In India, the 1.0-litre TSI belts out 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque whereas comes mated to a six-speed handbook as customary and an non-compulsory six-speed torque converter computerized transmission within the Highline and Topline variants. While we count on it to be offered with the identical engine and gearbox mixtures even in Mexico, the corporate is prone to tune it barely in another way. Volkswagen can even provide the T-Cross with a Naturally Aspirated four-cylinder engine at a later date. After the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun is second mannequin coming off the localised MQB-A0-IN platform empowering the model to attain 93 per cent of localisation stage for brand new fashions in India.

The Volkswagen Taigun additionally will get MyVolkswagen Connect with a bunch of related automobile options.

The Volkswagen Taigun is in keeping with the carmaker’s newest design language having sharp edges and daring character strains additional accentuated with beneficiant use of chrome. The cabin is completed in dual-tone black and gray, that includes a 10-inch touchscreen show, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a completely digital instrument cluster on the Topline and GT variants. VW additionally affords non-compulsory body-coloured sprint panelling, together with different options like wi-fi Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wi-fi charger, electrical sunroof and rear AC vents amongst others. On the security entrance, the SUV comes with three-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking digicam, ABS, and 6 airbags amongst others.

