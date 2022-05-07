Made of the Wright stuff: Big Peter piles on six as baby Bombers stun Hawks

This was one which obtained away for the Hawks, who, like their defeat to Sydney, have been comprehensively outplayed within the ultimate quarter. When their midfield lose management on the coalface, the Hawks can leak massive scores in a rush.

Sam Mitchell’s aspect dominated the opening minutes but it surely was the Bombers, displaying an power seldom seen within the first seven weeks, who kicked the primary two objectives of the sport.

Though they struggled to make good Ben Rutten’s pledge to take the sport on they demonstrated a larger willingness to strain and chase.

The Hawks managed the primary half by way of Max Lynch’s supremacy within the ruck and Jai Newcombe’s power on the stoppage.

While their endeavour couldn’t be questioned, the Bombers’ tardiness to transition into defence on the turnover damage.