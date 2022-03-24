Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state, has died of most cancers, her household mentioned Wednesday. She was 84.

President Bill Clinton selected Albright as America’s prime diplomat in 1996, and he or she served in that capability for the final 4 years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking lady within the historical past of US authorities. She was not within the line of succession for the presidency, nevertheless, as a result of she was a local of Czechoslovakia. She was a local of Prague.

“She was surrounded by family and friends,” her household introduced on Twitter. “We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.” It mentioned the trigger was most cancers.

Albright remained outspoken via the years. After leaving workplace, she criticized President George W. Bush for utilizing “the shock of force” slightly than alliances to foster diplomacy and mentioned Bush had pushed away average Arab leaders and created potential for a harmful rift with European allies.

