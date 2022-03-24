Madeleine Albright dies at age 84

\r\nMadeleine Albright dies at age 84 - CBS New York\n \n \n\n \n\n \n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n\n \n \n Watch CBS News\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n Madeleine Albright, the 64th U.S. secretary of state and the first woman to ever serve in the role, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.\n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n\n\n\n \n Be the first to know\n Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.\n\n Not Now\n Turn On\n\n \n \n\n \n\r\n\r\nSource link