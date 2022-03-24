Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, dies at 84

Madeleine Albright, the sixty fourth U.S. secretary of state and the primary girl to ever serve within the function, has died of most cancers, her household mentioned. She was 84.

In an announcement posted to her Twitter web page, Albright’s household wrote that she died Wednesday “surrounded by family and friends.”

Albright, born Marie Jana Korbelova, migrated from Prague to the U.S. in 1948, rising in American politics earlier than turning into the secretary of state underneath former President Bill Clinton in 1997.

She acquired the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

