Madeleine Albright had a lot to say about Putin — and she didn’t mince words

When Madeleine Albright met Russian President Vladimir Putin greater than 20 years in the past because the U.S. secretary of state, she mentioned he was making an attempt to ingratiate himself to then-President Clinton — however Putin additionally “had a view of how things were going to go.”

Albright, the primary lady to grow to be U.S. secretary of state, has died at the age of 84, in keeping with her household.

She served as secretary of state from 1997 to 2001 throughout the Clinton administration. Clinton appointed her ambassador to the United Nations by Clinton 1993.

Albright spoke with NPR final June forward of a gathering in Geneva between Russian and U.S. leaders. The former secretary of state recalled the primary time she met Putin, in 1999 — emphasizing that his agenda was clear from the start.

He was “trying very hard to ingratiate himself with President Clinton,” she mentioned throughout an interview on All Things Considered.

“But my impression in the second two meetings were that he very much liked the background of being in the Kremlin with all its history, that he was smart, that he was prepared and that he had a view about how things were going to go,” Albright added.

Albright mentioned Putin is not “easy to manage,” regardless of assembly 4 U.S. presidents since his first introduction with Clinton.

“I think he is somebody that is very competent in his capabilities generally. And he believes that he is the sole reason, in many ways, that Russia now is on the world stage and that he wants to make sure that Russia is always taken into consideration,” Albright instructed NPR.

“But Russia is alone. And it’s never been clearer than it will be this time because President Biden has just come from some remarkable meetings — the G7, NATO and the EU. And we have allies, and Putin is alone,” she added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing for a month, leading to almost 5,000 civilian causalities throughout the nation, in keeping with a statement from the U.S. Department of State.

Russian forces have hit areas the place Ukrainian civilians are current, comparable to faculties, buying facilities, hospitals and house buildings.