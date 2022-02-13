Image Source : INSTA Madhuri Dixit grooves to ‘Tamma Tamma,’ ‘Ankhiya Milaun,’ with Shriram Nene & Sanjay Kapoor | WATCH

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene did her finest to make her husband Sriram Nene’s birthday memorable. Several movies and photos from the birthday bash have been doing the rounds on the web. In one of many clips, the couple is seen dancing to the recreated model of Madhuri’s hit tune ‘Tamma Tamma.’ Not solely this however in one other video shared by actor Sanjay Kapoor, the actress might be seen grooving to ‘Ankhiyan Milaun’ with him. He wrote alongside, “Back to the 90s , What a night.”

Meanwhile, Farah shared the video of Madhuri and Nene on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ram. Giving Madhuri Dixit serious competition. #CoupleGoals.”

Have a glance:

For the event, Madhuri and Sriram twinned in black outfits.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh additionally marked their presence on the star-studded get together.

Madhuri and Sriram acquired married in 1999. They are doting mother and father to 2 sons — Arin and Ryan. She is awaiting the discharge of her debut net collection ‘The Fame Game’ which is able to launch on Netflix.