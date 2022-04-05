Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh dance to Kacha Badam. Watch viral video

If you might be acquainted with actor Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram web page then you should have a good concept concerning the sort of movies and pictures she shares. She is thought for her viral Instagram Reels movies wherein she may be seen collaborating in a number of dance tendencies in signature Madhuri Dixit fashion. Recently she has taken to her Instagram web page with the intention to share a video of herself hopping on to the Kacha Badam development.

This tune that had fully taken over social media and particularly Instagram, was sung by Bhuban Badyakar and later bought a number of remixes and even a remake. In this video that has been shared by actor Madhuri Dixit one can even see fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh by her facet. The pair may be seen shaking a leg to this tune and acing each single hook step.

This explicit dance video has been uploaded on Instagram with a caption that reads, “This was so much fun, wasn’t it? @riteishd! Thanks for being a sport & joining me in this one.” The caption was full with a number of hashtags like #Reel #DanceReel #Trending #KachaBadam. Even if Madhuri Dixit was somewhat late to hop onto the development, we’re of the opinion that she did it like no different.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit greater than 5 days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease complimenting the actor duo on axing the hook steps to this development. It has additionally acquired greater than a whopping 13.5 million views on it up to now.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh to the feedback part with the intention to write, “Was too much fun. My pleasure always.” An Instagram person wrote, “Superb expressions.” Many others took to the feedback part with the intention to flood it with fireplace or laughing face emojis.

What are your ideas on this dance video that has gone viral?