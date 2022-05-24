Madhuri Dixit’s viral dance to My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle is a must-watch

If you are an everyday on actor Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram web page, you will be conversant in the kinds of movies and pictures she posts. Along with posting about her life and initiatives she is engaged on, she can be well-known on Instagram for her viral dance movies. In these, she may be seen taking part in varied dance traits in her candy, distinctive type. She simply shared a video of herself taking part within the My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle pattern on her Instagram web page.

This trending audio is a TikTok music impressed by a Louis Theroux interview that was launched to YouTube in early 2022. He is a British-American documentary filmmaker, journalist, broadcaster, podcaster and writer. In the interview, he proved his means to rap by delivering the lyrics. The music is a remix of this interview, to which many individuals, together with celebrities, are shaking a leg.

Madhuri Dixit can be seen in a pink pantsuit and a Dolce and Gabbana belt on this viral dance video. She may be seen acing all of the hook steps to this dance pattern with as a lot élan as one would count on her to. She captioned this dance video that she shared on Instagram with, “Jiggle wiggle dribble.”

Watch Madhuri Dixit dance proper right here:

The video was shared on Instagram a bit of extra a day in the past, and since then, it has acquired quite a few responses from individuals who have praised the actor on acing the hook steps from the trending dance routine. It has additionally acquired over 1.8 million views to date.

An Instagram consumer writes, “You know what you have done to my heart!” “It’s the new Madhuri,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “You’re killing me.”

What are your ideas on one more viral dance video by Madhuri Dixit?