Madhya Pradesh Cop Allegedly Strangles Boy, 8, Who Asked Money For Food

The incident occured in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district.

Bhopal:

In a surprising incident, a police head constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia allegedly killed an eight-year-old boy after he repeatedly requested for cash.

The incident passed off final Thursday and the top constable, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Gwalior’s Police Training School, was later arrested, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore instructed reporters at this time.

“The boy repeatedly asked Sharma for some money to buy food, but the cop refused to give money and drove the boy away. But the boy came again and asked for money. The policeman in a fit of rage strangled the minor to death,” Mr Rathore stated.

The accused instructed the police that he was affected by despair for a while and obtained irritated when the boy stored demanding cash from him.

Datia Superintendent of Police has written to the state police headquarters asking for the accused cop to be dismissed from service.

The boy was the son of a saloon proprietor. His household lodged a lacking grievance with the police on May 5.

“The same day a boy’s body was found in Jhansi Road area in adjoining Gwalior district. When the local police matched the body with the boy’s picture, it was established that the body was of the same minor,” police stated.

A probe revealed that the boy’s physique was dumped in Gwalior’s Jhansi Road space from a black Verna automobile. Police discovered that the automobile was owned by police head constable Ravi Sharma.