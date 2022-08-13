Madhya Pradesh Dam Breach: Army Brought In, Water Being Drained Out

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh:

Teams of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday reached Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, the place a breach within the wall of an under-construction dam on Karam river has set off alarm bells.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been placed on standby to cope with any emergency state of affairs, officers stated.

The authorities stated water is being safely drained out from the reservoir to cut back strain on its wall.

The opposition Congress raised a query mark over the standard of labor of the dam and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state authorities of indulging in corruption within the undertaking price Rs 304 crore.

The leakage of water from the dam was reported round 1 pm on Thursday. The reservoir of the dam was filling up with water for the primary time this monsoon because it was underneath development, officers stated.

As a precautionary measure, individuals from 12 villages in Dhar district and 6 villages in Khargone district have been shifted to safer locations, they’ve stated, including that these settlements had been downstream of the dam.

State Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat issued an announcement on Saturday, saying that a military staff has reached Dhar to cope with an emergency and the NDRF has additionally acquired all the way down to work.

He stated the state of affairs is underneath full management and water from the dam is being drained out safely to cut back the strain on the reservoir partitions.

Mr Silawat is on the dam website to observe the state of affairs, the discharge stated.

The dam is developing at a value of Rs 304 crore, of which Rs 174 crore have been spent thus far, official sources stated.

Around 200 military personnel, together with engineers, and three groups of the NDRF from Bhopal in addition to from Gujarat’s Vadodara Surat have reached Dhar. Each staff has round 30 to 35 members. Besides them, eight teams of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) are at work in Dhar, they stated.

Two IAF helicopters have been positioned on standby, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Dr Rajesh Rajora stated in an announcement.

The 590-meter-long and 52-meter-high dam, a medium-level irrigation undertaking, has 15 million cubic meter (MCM) water in its reservoir, he stated.

Apart from Mr Silawat, Industries Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon can be on the dam website, officers stated.

Talking to PTI, Congress MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa, who represents Manawar Assembly constituency in Dhar, alleged {that a} weak basis of Rs 304 crore-worth dam was laid to generate income and it has prompted the water to leak.

“The feeble foundation couldn’t withstand the pressure of water. The leak smacks of rampant corruption in dam construction which has put the lives of more than 26,000 people living downstream to danger,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)