Madhya Pradesh dam breach: Situation at ‘under control now,’ says CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday mentioned the state of affairs in Dhar district, the place a breach was reported in a wall of the reservoir, is below management now. He additionally mentioned a few bypass channel being created, which is able to assist allow the discharge of water to cut back the strain on the reservoir partitions.

On Thursday, leakage was reported from the dam, being constructed about 35 km from the district headquarters, following which a flood alert was sounded downstream of the reservoir.

“The whole team is keeping an eye on the Dhar dam. Preparations are on to ensure the safety of the public,” the chief minister added.

Here are the newest developments:

> On Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed two medium-lift helicopters to Indore following a request by the state authorities for humanitarian help catastrophe aid (HADR) close to the Karam River dam.

> The IAF is working with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state authorities for any operations that must be undertaken, it mentioned in an announcement.

> Around 200 military personnel, together with engineers, and three groups of the NDRF from Bhopal and Gujarat’s Vadodara Surat are at Dhar. Besides them, eight teams of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) are additionally at Dhar to convey the state of affairs below management.

> The water began releasing safely by way of the channel at 3 am on Sunday, information company PTI reported citing native officers. A pause in rains in Dhar since Friday has additionally stopped water from accumulating additional within the reservoir.

> According to the report, nearly 18 villages downstream would have submerged had the dam burst.

> As a precautionary measure, individuals from 12 villages in Dhar district and 6 villages in Khargone district have been shifted to safer locations.

> State water assets minister Tulsi Silawat and industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon had gone to the dam web site to take inventory of the state of affairs.

> The dam is arising at a value of ₹304 crore, of which ₹174 crore has been spent up to now.

(With company inputs)