Madhya Pradesh Issues Chickenpox Advisory After 32 Cases In 7 Districts

31 instances of fever with rashes registered in final one month in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Saturday issued an advisory after 31 chickenpox instances had been detected in seven districts within the state, an official mentioned.

The chief medical and well being officers of all districts have been directed to take motion as per the advisory issued concerning the prevention and remedy of chickenpox, mentioned Health Commissioner and Secretary (Health) Dr Sudam Khade.

“A total of 31 cases of fever with rashes have been registered in the last one month in Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Datia, Neemuch, Bhopal, Dhar and Khandwa districts. A presumptive diagnosis of chickenpox has come up in the clinical examination of these cases,” Dr Khade mentioned.