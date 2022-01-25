Madras High Court Bench Deletes Remarks Made By Single Judge Against Actor Vijay

The bench was permitting writ enchantment from the actor looking for to take away the hostile remarks made in July 2021

Chennai:

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday expunged the hostile remarks made by a single decide towards high Tamil actor Vijay on the difficulty of entry tax over the import of a luxurious automobile from England in 2012.

The bench was permitting a writ enchantment from the actor, looking for to take away the hostile remarks made by Justice S M Subramaniam in his orders delivered on July 8, 2021 over the import of a Rolls Royce automobile.

“The order of the (learned) single Judge, wherein, certain disparaging remarks were made, appears to be wholly unwarranted, as there was uncertainty as to the state of law relating to Entry Tax and divergent views were expressed not only by the High Courts, but by the Supreme Court as well. Thus, to impute motives to a litigant or castigating him for taking a particular legal position or exercising his constitutional right under Article 226 is unwarranted,” the bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Mohammed Shaffiq mentioned.

The hostile remarks had been under no circumstances crucial for simply and correct disposal of the writ petition difficult the orders of the Commercial Tax division, which imposed a hefty quantity in the direction of entry tax, the actor’s senior counsel Vijay Narayan informed the bench.

The undeserving remarks had been made in breach of the ideas of pure justice, he mentioned and sought to expunge the feedback made by the one decide, particularly these in paragraphs 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 12 of the impugned order. The castigating remarks towards the appellant, with out affording a chance of listening to, had affected his status, integrity and conduct. They had been wholly unsustainable and unhealthy in regulation. They damage his sentiments and would have an effect on his future, he argued.

After tracing the lengthy historical past of litigations questioning levy of entry tax earlier than varied High Courts, the judges identified that solely a nine-member bench of the Supreme Court had given a remaining verdict in 2017.

It had held that the difficulty shall be “determined by the regular Benches hearing the matters.” Hence, it’s troublesome to counsel that the petitioner (Vijay) had acted with mala fide and deliberate intention and thus, the observations made by the realized single decide, aside from being unwarranted, are irrelevant to resolve the difficulty.

It additionally neglected the truth that the view/stand taken by the petitioner, insofar because the leviability of entry tax on imported automobiles, is the view taken by a division bench of Kerala High Court and likewise a judgment of the Madras High Court and the matter was lastly resolved by a division bench of the Supreme Court, after the constitutional bench of 9 judges pronounced on the scope of Part XIII of the Constitution.

The above sequence of litigation will clearly exhibit that the appellant can’t be imputed with motive by any means and due to this fact, the disparaging remarks are clearly unwarranted, the bench mentioned.