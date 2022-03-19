Madrid to reset ties with Morocco by backing Western Sahara stance

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated Rabat’s 2007 proposal to supply Western Sahara autonomy inside Morocco was the “most serious, realistic and credible basis” to finish a decades-long dispute over the huge territory.

Spain has till now tried to seem impartial on the difficulty of Western Sahara, a territory which Morocco considers its personal however the place an Algeria-backed independence motion calls for a sovereign state.

A desert area the scale of Britain, it was a Spanish colony till 1975.

Albares’ announcement mirrored the language of an announcement from Morocco’s royal palace which stated Spain’s prime minister had advised the Moroccan king that Madrid backed the autonomy plan.

In an announcement, the Spanish authorities stated a “new stage” in ties between Spain and Morocco had opened based mostly on “mutual respect”.

Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez would go to Morocco as a part of the renewal of ties, it added with out setting a date.

Albares will go to Morocco earlier than the tip of the month to arrange this go to, the assertion stated.

Ignacio Cembrero, a Spanish journalist who’s a number one professional on Morocco-Spain ties, stated Madrid had “met Morocco’s main demand” that Madrid publicly again its autonomy plan.

“Spanish authorities have always backed Morocco in recent years but discreetly,” he advised AFP.

Morocco’s international ministry it “highly appreciates Spain’s positive positions and constructive commitments on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara”.

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which has lengthy fought for Western Sahara’s independence from Morocco, has demanded a referendum to resolve the battle.

The Spanish department of the group accused Spain of giving in to “blackmail and the politics of fear used by Morocco”.

Ties between Spain and Morocco hit a low after Madrid in April 2021 allowed Western Sahara independence chief Brahim Ghali right into a Spanish hospital when he was very sick with Covid.

The following month Spain was caught off guard when greater than 10,000 individuals swam or used small inflatable boats to enter its tiny north African enclave of Ceuta as Moroccan border forces regarded the opposite approach.

Morocco’s ambassador to Spain was recalled for consultations throughout the Ceuta disaster and has nonetheless not returned to her put up.