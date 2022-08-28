Mady Villiers four-for, London Spirit rumbled for 80 as Invincibles qualify

Oval Invincibles 82 for 1 (Winfield-Hill 44*) beat London Spirit 80 (Kerr 31, Villiers 4-12) by 9 wickets

Spinner Mady Villiers recorded her greatest bowling figures within the girls’s Hundred with a powerful 4 for 12, serving to to decimate native rivals London Spirit for simply 80, as Oval Invincibles secured their place within the knockout levels.

Villers dismissed each opening batters to scale back Spirit to a dismal 4 for 3 after simply 11 balls. The innings by no means recovered because the hosts have been bowled out after 97 deliveries, making disagreeable historical past by posting the second-lowest complete on this 12 months’s match.

Shabnim Ismail and Eva Gray contributed with two wickets apiece, whereas Spirit’s highest-scorer was Amelia Kerr, with of 31 off 31.

In flip, Invincibles made mild work of the chase and reached their complete in simply 58 balls, for the lack of Suzie Bates. Top-scorer Lauren Winfield-Hill struck 44 off 28 balls to finish Spirit’s lingering probabilities of a play-off spot.

After electing to discipline, Villiers wrecked the Spirit prime order, taking two wickets in 9 balls. Opening batter Danielle Gibson went second ball, attempting to take the aerial route, and Beth Mooney, main run-scorer for her facet with 201 in 4 innings, was caught within the second set by an unbelievable diving catch by 18-year-old Alice Capsey.

Ismail continued the assault by trapping Sophie Luff lbw. The first boundary for the hosts got here after 19 balls and with solely eight fours of their complete innings, Spirit’s momentum by no means picked up.

Kerr and captain Charlie Dean tried to get better with a partnership of 27 off 33. However, Dean stepped out of her crease to Capsey, and Winfield-Hill whipped off the bails for an additional shock to the system for Spirit. Villiers returned to take two extra wickets in 4 balls, within the type of Naomi Dattani and Grace Scrivens, and with the chokehold unrelenting Spirit’s innings tapering off.

In distinction, Winfield-Hill smashed her first supply, from Megan Schutt, to the deep third boundary. The opening partnership between Winfield-Hill and Bates destroyed Spirit’s bowling – Bates smashed two successive fours and cleared the ropes in three deliveries by Kerr, who conceded 16 runs in her set of 5.

At the tip of the powerplay, the guests had already scored 45 runs with out loss, in distinction to Spirit’s depressing 15 for 3.

The partnership continued with each Bates and Winfield-Hill inflicting havoc, scoring 54 off 37 deliveries till the previous top-edged Grace Scrivens straight into Mooney’s gloves.