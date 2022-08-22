‘Mafia-style’ EU institution faces battle to justify its existence

It’s the EU establishment that retains on taking hits — years of accusations of employees harassment, overspending, “mafia-style” ruthlessness and, frankly, irrelevance — however received’t fall over.

The establishment, formally known as the European Economic and Social Committee, or EESC, is likely one of the EU’s oldest, fashioned in 1958 as a discussion board for commerce unions, employers and civil society teams to supply recommendation to the bureaucrats crafting Europe’s nascent single market.

But over half a century later, the EESC is limping alongside amid practically a decade of upbraiding from seemingly all sides. Staffers have complained of harassment going unaddressed, the European Parliament is questioning the establishment’s spending and lots of are questioning whether or not its recommendation even provides worth to EU establishments that now discuss individually with EESC members.

Now, the EESC is primed for additional embarrassment. On September 26, Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control is anticipated to vote on whether or not to approve the establishment’s funds, which was €150 million in 2021, earlier than sending the difficulty to the total Parliament. MEPs beforehand withheld EESC funds approval in 2020 and did so once more earlier this yr — and they’re indicating they might achieve this as soon as once more subsequent month.

While Parliament can’t essentially cease the EESC from getting its cash, it may well deal the establishment one more public rebuke whereas it pushes for additional investigations and adjustments. But the mere indisputable fact that Parliament can’t absolutely extinguish the EESC is a part of the issue, vital MEPs stated.

“Something is wrong,” stated MEP Tomáš Zdechovský, the committee’s vice chair and a member of the center-right European People’s Party group, when a “zombie committee” prices the EU tens of tens of millions. “I see no reason why we should keep alive ossified committees whose importance is marginal.”

Buried underneath years of requires it to be axed, the EESC is vigorously making the case it ought to preserve respiration.

EESC President Christa Schweng instructed POLITICO the group was “vital,” arguing that its “influence is more often of a strategic nature” and hard to quantify, given the group is basically “a network of networks.”

The establishment, Schweng stated, has strengthened its code of conduct and adopted a “zero tolerance” coverage on harassment — a key concern for Parliament. And, Schweng harassed, any delays in addressing harassment complaints had been solely to higher assist employees.

“It is true that the process took time, but there is a reason for this, namely the search for the best solutions for the victims even beyond pure legal obligations,” she added.

Disaffected staffers

Over the years, the EESC has supplied ideas on all the pieces from saving bees, to “space traffic management,” to the “geopolitical impact of energy transition.” Its experiences are produced with enter from a number of hundred unpaid EESC “members,” who signify civil society, commerce unions and employer teams from throughout Europe.

The EESC itself can also be house to 700 everlasting employees members that assist the EESC members and their course of.

But since at the least 2014, it’s been the EESC’s office conduct and spending, not its precise work, that has grabbed consideration.

“It has no added value,” stated one former EESC employees member who left after settling a harassment case.

“Both the [European] Commission and the Parliament today liaise directly with civil society and have consultations,” the previous staffer famous. “The opinions of the EESC are costly, rarely timely and with their consensus methodology have nothing to add.”

The committee issued 131 non-binding “opinions” in 2020, a yr through which its funds was €142.5 million — a ratio its detractors say it out of whack.

Another former employees member instructed POLITICO the EESC was thought of a joke by different establishments and had turn into a “mafia-style” group rewarding loyalty with promotions and punishing employees who raised fundamental complaints.

Toxic office allegations

In Parliament’s decision to not launch the EESC funds earlier this yr, MEPs known as for an exterior probe into EESC’s dealing with of a number of harassment complaints that prompted investigations in 2018 and 2019 from the EU’s anti-fraud workplace, often called OLAF.

One of the 4 girls who complained of their therapy on the EESC instructed POLITICO the matter nonetheless stays unresolved regardless of requesting “non-financial compensation,” together with an investigation into the basis causes of the EESC’s systemic mismanagement.

Parliament additionally said that two of the folks concerned within the complaints are nonetheless unhappy with their compensation.

One level of competition is that Jacek Krawczyk, a goal of an EESC office bullying investigation, continues to be an EESC member. Schweng, EESC’s president, stated she couldn’t take away him as a result of members are political appointees managed by EU members.

Krawczyk was as soon as the main candidate to be the subsequent EESC president, however the establishment’s management requested he withdraw his utility after a probe into his habits uncovered experiences of him shouting at, belittling and maliciously criticizing staffers, inflicting psychological well being issues.

Krawczyk, who has denied any wrongdoing, claimed he was the goal of an orchestrated marketing campaign to undermine his EESC presidential bid. Belgian prosecutors ultimately opened a prison probe into his habits.

Yet Krawczyk stays one of many EESC’s official members. Krawczyk didn’t reply to quite a few efforts to achieve him through Lewiatan, a Polish enterprise and employers’ group that he represents as vice-president.

EESC Secretary-General Gianluca Brunetti, who was the establishment’s human sources director on the time of the bullying complaints, instructed POLITICO the group had responded “promptly” and in accordance with EU laws.

Still, Brunetti’s promotion to secretary-general rankled EESC critics. Zdechovský, the Parliament funds committee’s vice chair, known as the promotion “questionable,” contemplating the compensation prices and reputational injury brought on by the EESC’s dealing with of the complaints.

“I would have expected a proper investigation into the whole matter, not a sweeping under the carpet,” he stated.

Brunetti pushed again on the declare, describing the secretary-general hiring as “open to internal and external candidates alike,” noting it was printed within the Official Journal of the EU.

A multi-million pandemic per diem

Parliament additionally raised issues about EESC spending throughout the pandemic when it beforehand refused to launch the establishment’s funds.

The EESC has traditionally given its members a per diem allowance for the times they’re attending EESC conferences. The funds can be utilized for meals, lodging and native transport (inter-city journey is reimbursed individually). Controversially, the EESC determined to nonetheless supply a decreased per diem to its 329 members throughout the pandemic, though conferences moved on-line. The establishment finally spent €2.3 million on pandemic per diems in 2020.

MEPs additionally flagged practically €1.5 million that the EESC spent in allowances for its most energetic members to make IT upgrades throughout the pandemic — they usually expressed concern that the larger-than-average allowances had been doled out as a flat charge and never primarily based on precise bills.

Schweng, the EESC president, famous the members’ allowances had been according to EU requirements.

“I also vigorously reject the unspecified and inaccurate allegation that there are ‘perks’ offered to staff,” she stated.

Isabel García Muñoz, a socialist MEP from Spain, is getting ready to ship to the Parliament’s funds committee a report on September 5 detailing whether or not the EESC has made sufficient enhancements to justify receiving a sign-off on its funds.

The MEP stated “concrete progress” has been made on the establishment but it surely has work that is still.

“The committee needs to increase and streamline the cooperation with the Parliament, as well as making its important role, and thus its opinions, even more visible,” she stated.