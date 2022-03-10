MAFS stars spotted after major blow-up

Two of the “brides” on the centre of the all of the latest drama on Married At First Sight have been noticed cooling off on the seashore collectively.

Hot off the again of one of the vital explosive scenes in Married At First Sight historical past, two of the “brides” on the centre of the drama have been noticed cooling off collectively on the seashore.

In photos taken on February 19, shut pals Ella Ding, 27, and Domenica Calarco, 29, have been seen stripping right down to their bikinis and taking a dip at Maroubra Beach within the metropolis’s jap suburbs.

The pair made it clear they’ve one another’s backs throughout fiery clashes on Nine’s controversial reality show just lately, which escalated into an incident involving a smashed glass earlier this week.

The surprising second unfolded as stress between Domenica and Olivia Frazer boiled over throughout a women’ evening on the group’s couple retreat.

The argument started when Olivia instructed Dom to contemplate her tone whereas speaking with the group.

“I just think you need to choose your words really carefully because when you swear, it comes off way more aggressive,” she mentioned.

“I really hate being told to choose my words wisely. Guess what? I’ll choose my words. Because they’re my words,” Dom hit again as Olivia began to fume.

“I’m sick of hearing you. I’m sick of your voice yelling all the time. I’m bored of your voice,” mentioned Olivia.

“So my voice isn’t OK?” requested Dom as Olivia continued to say she was “rude”.

“No, my entire life – I have been told my voice isn’t OK,” a rattled Dom responded, smashing her wine glass on the desk in fury.

While it was Domenica who smashed the glass in a match of rage, it was Olivia who copped the brunt of the backlash from viewers, with many calling her out for criticising her co-star’s voice and tone.

The fallout for Olivia intensified following Tuesday evening’s episode, the place Olivia recapped what had occurred to the boys, claiming Domenica had “stood over” her, “smashed her wine glass, and then waved the broken wine glass in my face while she stood over me and screamed”.

She added that she’d used the glass “like a weapon”, “waving the broken stem … for a while”.

However, livid followers of the present shortly hit out at Olivia, having seen the footage which clearly confirmed Domenica immediately placing the damaged glass down after it had smashed.

Married At First Sight continues Sunday at 7pm on Nine.