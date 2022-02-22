Magashule’s allies bicker over whether Luthuli House is a shell of what it used to be | News24

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule ‘s allies couldn’t agree on whether or not Luthuli House is healthier off or poorer with out him on the helm.

Magashule ‘s staunch ally, suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus, says Luthuli House is now a shell of its former self.

This assertion was publicly challenged by ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete who says the revolutionary home continues to be formidable regardless of inside factions.

Addressing the media after the primary day of pretrial hearings within the R255 million asbestos fraud and corruption trial, the temperamental Niehaus boldly claimed the ANC’s headquarters was now in a “chaotic state” and a shadow of its former glory.

“We need to have the secretary-general of the ANC back in the office of the ANC. You can see the chaos that has taken root in the ANC at the moment. The staff salaries are not paid, and when you go to Luthuli House, it’s an empty shell.

“Conferences are being postponed repeatedly as a result of the administration of the ANC is collapsing. For the sake of the ANC, comrade Magashule must get again into that workplace. It is underneath these situations that the request for this case to be thrown out doesn’t solely make authorized sense, but in addition makes political sense,” said Niehaus.

Legoete interjected, saying Luthuli House was actually not a shell.

“Look, a revolution is just not pursued by one particular person, however it’s a collective effort. Whether Magashule is there or whether or not a few of us usually are not there, the motion and the revolution will proceed, and I believe that is what we have to perceive. That can also be the secretary-general’s understanding.

“But so far, the point that comrade Carl [Niehaus] was speaking to is that it’s unfortunate that we are regressing and being diverted from dealing with real issues that affect our people on a daily basis.

“Education, infrastructure, and different issues are what we ought to be coping with not attending courtroom instances. We usually are not saying corruption fees shouldn’t be introduced towards individuals, however let the costs be actual, not these flimsy fees,” said Legoete.

He questioned why Magashule, who is said in the charges to be a beneficiary of the proceeds of corruption, was being charged with the alleged perpetrators before they were even found guilty.

“The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] ought to have charged the perpetrators, discovered them responsible, after which gone after the beneficiaries.

“Now, it just looks suspicious that the perpetrators have not even been proven to have done any wrongdoing. Still, the alleged beneficiaries are also charged in the same charge sheet,” mentioned Legoete.

Magashule additionally distanced himself from Niehaus’ assertions, saying regardless of being suspended, he was nonetheless working and Luthuli House was a revolutionary home.

“Niehaus is a member of the ANC, and he has expressed his own views,” mentioned Magashule.

On Monday, Magashule’s co-accused, together with businessman Edwin Sodi, sought to have the asbestos case thrown out on the idea that it was improperly based on proof led on the State Capture Inquiry.

Magashule’s personal problem to the case towards him will likely be heard within the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday.

