Magda received ‘late night texts’ from Warne

Aussie icon Magda Szubanski has revealed she acquired “late night texts” from Shane Warne as she paid tribute to his attraction and good nature.

Australian icon Magda Szubanski has revealed she acquired late evening texts from Shane Warne, admitting she fell underneath the spell of the cricketing nice.

Szubanski, who met the sporting legend on the set of Kath and Kim, paid tribute to Warne who died of a suspected coronary heart assault in Thailand late Friday night.

“I am still completely shocked,” she informed Weekend Today.

“I think it is very hard to digest something like that with someone who is so very alive and got that incredible life force.

“When it is just snuffed out so suddenly like that I think we all cognitively can’t even really comprehend it.”

Szubanski’s character Sharon Strzelecki was a megafan of the leg-spinner, and married a Shane Warne impersonator Wayne (performed by the true Warne) on the present.

She stated was struck by Warne’s sweetness regardless of the narrative that surrounded him on the time.

“I went, ‘Oh wow, I get that charm. I mean, I’m a gay lady but I can see the charm,” Szubanski added.

“It wasn‘t a bunged on charm. It was just a thoughtfulness and sweetness and a kind of charisma is something that you can’t manufacture.

“It is just who you are as a person — that radiated out of him.”

She added whereas they weren’t besties she was keen on the sporting icon.

“We would be in touch every now and then. I did receive some late-night texts from Shane Warne. I must say.“

“We did have an ongoing connection and I was just very, very fond of him and the way he was such a good sport. He was a great sportsman but he was also a great sport.”

Following the information of his dying on Saturday, Szubanski threw again the curtain on the episode that includes Warne himself.

Sharing a collection of pictures from the episode, she wrote of the bond they created throughout filming.

“He played along with our shenanigans and we had loads of fun,” including: “He was a great pasher!”

“But mostly I remember how he spoke with such great love and pride of his beautiful kids … This is a shocking loss for our nation and for the cricketing world … And poor Sharon has lost her hero and the love of her life.

“But right now my heart is with his family and his friends – and most especially with his beautiful children Jackson Summer and Brooke whom he loved so very very much.”

Warne died aged 52 of a suspected coronary heart assault whereas on vacation in Thailand on Friday, his administration confirmed in a single day.