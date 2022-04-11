Magenta, Euler Motors Join Hands; To Deploy Over 1,000 HiLoad Electric Cargo Vehicles

Electric mobility options agency Magenta has deployed over 100 electrical cargo automobiles underneath its EVET model in Bengaluru, in partnership with Euler Motors, with plans to deploy 1,000 extra within the coming months. Magenta, which launched its e-mobility platform underneath the EVET (Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport) model earlier this 12 months, goals to deploy and function over 2,400 electrical automobiles (EV) in its fleet in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai by the top of 2022. At current, Magenta is working over 400 electrical cargo transport providers underneath the EVET umbrella, and the brand new additions would encompass mid-mile and last-mile supply servicing for e-commerce, meals supply, prescription drugs, and different logistics purchasers.

Darryl Dias, Co-founder & Director, Magenta mentioned, “Magenta’s mission has always been to enable clean mobility. We are thrilled to be adding an environmentally friendly electric fleet to address the ever-increasing need for last-mile logistics and transportation. Our strong intention is to assist e-commerce and logistics enterprises in scaling up while keeping their sustainability and cost-effectiveness goals in mind.”

Magenta goals to deploy 1,000 Euler HiLoad electrical three-wheeler cargo in Bengaluru within the coming months.

While Euler Motors will cater to automobile deliveries and repair help, EVET by way of its full-stack know-how and ecosystem, will oversee buyer deployments & servicing last-mile transportation. The cities focused for the deployments embody Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru amongst others.

Saurav Kumar, Founder, and CEO, Euler Motors, mentioned, “This partnership is a testimony of our thriving vision, and of HiLoad’s unique value proposition which sets it apart in the industry. With the growing customer confidence, we intend to make our EVs more accessible and strengthen our presence in new markets and delivery hubs of southern India.”

Under its eFaas (electrical Fleet as a service) working mannequin, EVET at present presents a wide-ranging end-to-end resolution that features electrical automobiles bundled with EV charging, parking hubs, and full-stack software program know-how for managing, monitoring, and monetizing property. EVET has witnessed 10x development since its launch within the Bengaluru market in FY22. By 2025, the corporate plans to journey 1.5 million km monthly with its electrical fleet.

