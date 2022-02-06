Maggi, dosa, momo, chillies: 5 ice-cream roll combinations that may be too much

Ice-cream might be some of the well-known and favorite desserts for many individuals. When the thought of ice-cream rolls got here into being, a whole lot of us have been fairly invested in it. But then the experiments with it adopted. Now, ice-cream rolls have develop into the right place for many individuals to experiment and make fusion foods rather less plausible with each strive.

The newest addition to that listing is Maggi ice-cream roll. Yes, you learn that proper. The favorite noodles have now develop into an ingredient with which individuals make ice cream rolls! “Yeh Maggi ke shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho raha hai maa,” [The powers of Maggi are being misused] reads the caption of this video.

The video was posted on Instagram round per week in the past and since then has garnered greater than 5,500 likes. It has additionally accrued numerous feedback from individuals who could not actually take this injustice to their favorite snack. “All these rolls can be part of dare games,” posted one. “Who is selling this?” requested an inquisitive particular person.

Next up, is that this video that was shot at an eatery in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. They serve ice-cream rolls with a spicy twist – chillies.

Momo was not spared both. They have been made into ice-cream rolls at an eatery in Delhi which obtained consideration from comic Gaurav Gera as effectively.

And then, an eatery in Delhi went viral for a purpose that’s fairly comparable. In a video that was shared on Instagram by a meals blogger, viewers can see how some good outdated masala dosa is being made into ice-cream rolls.

After momo and dosa, Dhokla and Khandvi are additionally some elements for ice-cream rolls. The video displaying the preparation has now left individuals irked.

What are your ideas on these uncommon meals that go into making ice-cream rolls?