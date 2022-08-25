Magician’s magic trick in washroom leaves man beside him perplexed. Watch

Does the phrase ‘abracadabra’ nonetheless remind you of a magician with a wand and a deck of playing cards? However, some magicians needn’t carry these issues with them in every single place to trick others. And one such magician is that this man going viral as a result of his uncommon style. A video shared on Instagram exhibits the person pulling a magic trick in a washroom in entrance of one other man standing beside him.

The video was shared by an Instagram consumer named Xavier Mortimer, who is a professional magician from the US. The magician shared the video with the caption,”Verified Wizard using public bathroom.” It opens to indicate Mortimer pulling out a protracted strip of white tape and changing it right into a white tie. Soon after the impromptu efficiency, the magician goes out of the washroom leaving the opposite man confused and considering.

The viral video was shared on July 25 and it amassed greater than 9 million views. The video shocked the netizens as a number of customers had been impressed with the magician. At the identical time, it additionally left many Instagram customers in splits owing to the person’s response to the magic.

After posting the video, Mortimer himself posted a few feedback. He wittily wrote, “If someone goes there can you get my magic tape back thanks.” He added, “Guy was flabbergasted.” One of the Instagram customers wrote, “From that moment he knew, he saw it all. Witchcraft in broad daylight.” “That was the best day of that other guy’s life!” wrote one other.