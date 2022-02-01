Magnite continues to add wind to Nissan India sails in January. Check sales show

The Magnite has been powering Nissan in India since its launch right here again in late 2020.

Nissan India on Tuesday as soon as once more credited the efficiency of Magnite sub-compact SUV for the general gross sales exhibiting within the month of January when the corporate had wholesales of 4,250 autos. This is a slight development over 4,021 automobile gross sales in January of final yr.

The automobile is now additionally being exported to fifteen worldwide markets within the SAARC and African area.

Nissan had lengthy been confined to absolutely the sidelines of the Indian automotive market with merchandise like Terrano, Kicks and Sunny failing to impress. But the launch of Magnite has been a rescue act of kinds for the corporate right here. Production on the Chennai facility has surpassed 42,000 mark and Nissan says that round 31% of bookings for the mannequin is coming in by means of digital eco system.

Nissan additionally claims it has been engaged on gross sales and post-sales service community within the nation which may have additionally helped Magnite’s trigger. The indisputable fact that Magnite can also be provided in a subscription=primarily based mannequin provides to the acquisition choices obtainable.

Apart from Magnite, Nissan India presently additionally provides Kicks and GT-R whereas promoting fashions beneath the Datsun model.

