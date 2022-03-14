Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits near Soledad, Calif.

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Sunday at 9:09 p.m., 11 miles from Soledad, Calif., in response to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 17 miles from Greenfield, 19 miles from Hollister, 23 miles from Salinas, and 23 miles from King City.

In the previous 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or better centered close by.

An common of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 happen per yr in California and Nevada, in response to a current three-year knowledge pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.4 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was routinely generated by Quakebot, a pc software that screens the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the publish earlier than it was revealed. If you’re serious about studying extra concerning the system, go to our listing of frequently asked questions.