Magnitude 3.4 earthquake felt near La Quinta, Calif.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Sunday at 12:57 p.m. about 12 miles from La Quinta, Calif., based on the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 12 miles from Palm Springs, 16 miles from Palm Desert, 18 miles from Coachella and 18 miles from Indio.

In the final 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or larger centered close by.

An common of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 happen per 12 months in California and Nevada, based on a latest three-year knowledge pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of three.5 miles. Did you are feeling this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

