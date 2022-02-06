Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Healdsburg, Calif.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported at 8:55 p.m. Saturday 11 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., in response to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 11 miles from Clearlake, 15 miles from Windsor, 19 miles from Santa Rosa and 28 miles from Rohnert Park.

In the final 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or better centered close by.

An common of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 happen every year in California and Nevada, in response to a latest three-year information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 0.6 miles. Did you are feeling this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you prepared for when the Big One hits? Get prepared for the following massive earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn extra about earthquake kits, which apps you want, Lucy Jones’ most necessary recommendation and extra at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was routinely generated by Quakebot, a pc utility that displays the newest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the publish earlier than it was printed. If you’re all in favour of studying extra concerning the system, go to our record of frequently asked questions.