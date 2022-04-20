Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits near Brawley, Calif.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 10:19 p.m. two miles from Brawley, Calif., in line with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 4 miles from Imperial, seven miles from El Centro and 14 miles from Calexico.

This marked the fourth earthquake reported Tuesday close to Brawley. There was a 3.6 quake at 1:22 p.m., a 3.7 quake at 1:30 p.m. and a 3.2 quake at 8:56 p.m.

In the previous 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher centered close by.

An common of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 happen per 12 months in California and Nevada, in line with a current three 12 months information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven.2 miles. Did you are feeling this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was robotically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that displays the newest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the put up earlier than it was printed. If you’re desirous about studying extra in regards to the system, go to our record of frequently asked questions.