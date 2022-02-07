Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits near Temescal Valley

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon at 3:24 p.m. Pacific time lower than a mile from Temescal Valley, in keeping with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred three miles from Lake Elsinore, 4 miles from Lakeland Village, 5 miles from Corona. and 6 miles from Rancho Santa Margarita.

In the final 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or better centered close by.

An common of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 happen annually in California and Nevada, in keeping with a latest three-year information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.5 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was mechanically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that screens the newest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the put up earlier than it was printed. If you’re inquisitive about studying extra concerning the system, go to our checklist of frequently asked questions.