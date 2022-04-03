Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits near Barstow, Calif.

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported at 2: 51 a.m. Sunday eight miles from Barstow, Calif., in accordance with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 29 miles from Apple Valley, 33 miles from Victorville and Adelanto, and 37 miles from California City.

In the final 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or larger centered close by.

An common of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 happen per yr in California and Nevada, in accordance with a current three yr information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 0.9 miles. Did you are feeling this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

