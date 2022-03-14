Magnitude 4.1 earthquake felt in Monterey County

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Sunday at 1:51 p.m. Pacific time 11 miles from Soledad, Calif., in response to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 17 miles from Greenfield, 18 miles from Hollister, 22 miles from Salinas and 24 miles from King City.

In the final 10 days, there was one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or higher centered close by.

An common of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 happen per yr in California and Nevada, in response to a current three-year knowledge pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of three.8 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was mechanically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that screens the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS.