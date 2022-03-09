Magpie’s ‘glorious’ gesture which moved Robbo to tears

Chief soccer author Mark Robinson has revealed the second he discovered a thriller present throughout his restoration from coronary heart surgical procedure got here from Magpie Mason Cox.

Robinson had six-bypass surgical procedure after struggling two coronary heart assaults final July and spoke this week on the Herald Sun Footy Podcast concerning the big quantity of assist he acquired from the soccer neighborhood.

The AFL 360 co-host recalled how he had pictures taken for News Corp together with his two canine, Elvis and Tiger, in November, then a thriller package deal turned as much as his home a few month later.

“It was a framed computer-generated picture of Elvis and Tiger, my two dogs, but there was no note, nothing,” Robinson stated.

“So I thought ‘oh well, I’ll put it up somewhere and someone will come in I know and say yeah, that was me’.

“It hadn’t happened.

“Then one of the first times I ventured out into the public post-Covid was (this month) when we launched SuperCoach at the MCG.

“I was standing there talking to Campbell Brown about his great mate Warney (Shane Warne) and Mason Cox walked up to me and said ‘did you like my present?’

“I said ‘what present?’ And he goes ‘your two boys, your two dogs’.”

Robinson described the gesture as “a glorious thing to do”.

“It was big,” he stated.

“It was 9.30am at the MCG and I nearly burst into tears.

“I shook his hand.

“When you have difficulty in life, it’s amazing how many people seek you out and support you.

“A lot of them are people you know but there’s been a few people I don’t know who have done things.”

Robinson stated in his media roles he had generally questioned if Cox’s profession was over. “Yet here he was in a time of concern, Mason Cox goes out of his way to organise this,” he stated.

“It was really, really nice.”

Robinson stated throughout his well being battle he additionally heard from “a lot of people I’ve had a lot of fights with”, together with former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire and ex-AFL chief government Andrew Demetriou.

Some modern-day gamers additionally reached out to Robinson, together with Sydney celebrity Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin, Geelong duo Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood, Richmond veteran Jack Riewoldt and Melbourne Norm Smith medallist Christian Petracca.

