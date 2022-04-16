Maha Assembly Bypoll: Congress Retains Kolhapur North Seat By Over 18,000 Votes

In a lift to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) mix in Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday gained the bypoll to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency, retaining the seat by defeating the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

Congress-MVA candidate Jayashri Jadhav bagged 96,176 votes, whereas BJP’s Satyajeet Kadam polled 77,426 votes. Jadhav emerged victorious by a margin of 18,750 votes, election officers stated.

The by-election to this Assembly phase in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra was necessitated following the loss of life of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav on account of COVID-19 in December 2021. The Congress had fielded the late legislator’s widow from this seat. The bypoll was held on April 12 during which 61.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Following the outcome, the employees of the Congress, which shares energy within the state with the Shiv Sena and the NCP, celebrated the victory by dancing to the tune of music and throwing ‘gulal’.

Speaking to reporters after her win, Ms Jadhav thanked the voters and stated all three constituents of the MVA labored collectively to clinch the victory.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole termed the celebration’s win as “victory of progressive thoughts”.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil stated his celebration accepts the choice given by the voters.

Reacting to the event, Congress chief and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat stated, “The voters of Kolhapur North seat have rejected the attempts to create religious polarisation. Kolhapur has always followed the principle of equality.” In Mumbai, the Congress employees burst firecrackers at Tilak Bhavan, celebration’s state headquarters, in Dadar space.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Congress’s Mr Patole stated, “Efforts were on to hide the Centre’s failure on the issues of inflation, unemployment, poverty, and the problems faced by small farmers and traders by creating religious hatred. The win has sent out a message from the birthplace of Shahu Maharaj.” The BJP has began going through a defeat in all by-elections, be it Bihar, Chhattisgarh or West Bengal, he added.

There have been 15 candidates within the fray for the Kolhapur North seat, although the principle battle was between the Congress and the BJP. During the ballot marketing campaign, senior leaders of the MVA in addition to from BJP had come to Kolhapur to canvass for his or her candidates.

