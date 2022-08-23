Maharaj hopes Proteas strike mental blow

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj hopes his aspect’s first Test win over England has dented residence morale forward of the second conflict, which begins at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Maharaj was one of many mainstays of a victory by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s that put South Africa 1-0 up within the three-Test sequence.

“I’d like to think so,” he mentioned in reply to a query about whether or not South Africa had struck a psychological blow with the emphatic nature of their win, accomplished inside three days.

“But having said that, I think England have played some really good cricket and fought themselves out of tough situations to win Test matches and series in the last year,” Maharaj informed a Tuesday information convention.

“We know what they’re capable of. They have some really world-class players within the team and are fierce competitors and they’ll do everything to bounce back, as any team in their position would.”

Maharaj felt South Africa had improved dramatically previously 18 months since Dean Elgar took over as captain and that the primary Test win was no shock.

“I think we are more sound as a unit. I think we know what to do and go about our business a lot better. And there’s more clarity and role definition within the team. I think that’s been Dean’s mantra from the time he’s taken over as the Test captain.”

Maharaj additionally mentioned he hoped for an opportunity to bowl longer spells after taking two wickets on the prime of England’s second innings after a stunning change of ways by Elgar, who has a robust four-man seam assault at his disposal.

“I think the seamers did an amazing job so full credit to them. And I know my time will come. In terms of the conditions, I haven’t seen too much because the covers have been on for pretty much most of the day,” he added.