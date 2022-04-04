Maharaj moves past Paul Adams as SA’s best post-isolation spinner, hunts Tayfield’s 170 | Sport

Through the 2 wickets he took on the fourth night of the primary Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Sunday, Keshav Maharaj turned SA’s most profitable post-isolation Test spinner.

Maharaj dismissed first innings centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Mominul Haque to overhaul Paul Adams.

Maharaj went into the Test stage with Adams, however was wicketless within the first innings regardless of his miserly nature.

In what was a heart-stopping end to the fourth night of the primary Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Sunday, Keshav Maharaj turned South Africa’s most profitable post-isolation Test spinner.

In dismissing Bangladesh’s first-innings centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy (4) and Mominul Haque (2), he moved previous Paul Adams’ haul of 134 captured between 1995 and 2004.

STUMPS | Proteas v Bangladesh, First Test, Day Four

Maharaj was on that quantity at first of the beginning and went wicketless within the first innings, however his 0/65 in 37 overs that included 15 maidens utilized the quiet stress that allowed Simon Harmer to make a roaring Test comeback with 4/103 in 40 overs.

Maharaj now has 136 wickets from 41 Tests at a median of 32.93 whereas Adams’ 134 from his 45 matches got here at 32.87.

With Bangladesh tottering on 11/3 on a Kingsmead floor that Maharaj anticipated to show, he may and needs to be anticipated so as to add to his tally.

If he does not, he’d be plugging an finish to open up for Harmer to assault from the opposite one in the identical method he did within the first innings.

Hugh Tayfield, who performed Test cricket between 1949 and 1960 and picked up 170 wickets, now stands forward of Maharaj.