Maharaj on world-class Harmer: ‘He has shown he belongs’ | Sport

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj says his new spin accomplice Simon Harmer has proven that he belongs in worldwide cricket.

Harmer made a return to the Proteas set-up within the not too long ago concluded two-match Test collection in opposition to Bangladesh.

The duo wreaked havoc in opposition to Bangladesh as they captured 29 wickets between them and had been the main wicket-takers within the collection.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj says Simon Harmer’s efficiency in opposition to Bangladesh illustrated why he nonetheless belongs in worldwide cricket.

Harmer, who as soon as was shunned after taking a Kolpak take care of Essex, made a shocking seven-year return to the Proteas set-up within the not too long ago concluded two-match Test collection in opposition to Bangladesh.

South Africa went on to scrub sweep the collection 2-0 because of Maharaj and Harmer’s skill to dominate and preserve an attacking Bangladesh at bay.

In the absence of Indian Premier League-bound bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, the duo went on to share 29 wickets between the 2 in Durban and Gqeberha.

READ | Tests: Proteas have outpaced own renaissance dreams

Harmer was phenomenal in his supporting position as he delivered 3/39, 3/34, 4/103 and three/21 to finish on 13 wickets within the collection.

Maharaj, who ended because the main wicket-taker with 16 scalps, had nothing however reward for his spinning accomplice and hopes that he’ll proceed to be a mainstay within the Proteas set-up.

“It’s always nice having a spinner at the other end and Simon is a world-class performer and he has shown how much he has grown on the county circuit,” stated Maharaj.

“He has also shown why he belongs in international cricket, not only from a bowling point of view but because of how he is a team man and more especially from the lower-order, where he contributed in both Test matches.”

The Proteas’ subsequent red-ball tour will probably be in opposition to England away for a three-match Test collection in August with Harmer’s experience hoping to return of fine use.

Rob Houwing | Maharaj: Much more than just champion spinner

Maharaj additionally praised skipper Dean Elgar on his first season as Test captain, stating that he’s precisely what the group wanted.

It’s been a flawless summer season for Elgar, who has but to lose a Test collection since changing into common skipper because the Proteas gained 5 Tests in seven Tests this 2021/22 season.

“Dean has done really well in his first year and we’re always there to support him,” stated Maharaj.

“Tactically, we know he is a fighter and tough character and I think that’s what the team needed. I’m just glad he is getting the rewards and getting the support from the team and ensuring the results.

“I’m simply pleased that it was a very good Test season.”