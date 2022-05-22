Maharashtra Cuts VAT On Petrol, Diesel Post Centre’s Excise Duty Reduction

Following a 2 month lengthy acquire on the costs of petrol and diesel, central government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman additionally added that it will carry down the costs of Petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and that of diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.

However, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray claimed that this discount in excise responsibility was not sufficient, and extra wanted to be finished. Following this, Maharashtra authorities has introduced that it will likely be lowering the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by ₹ 2.08 per litre and that on diesel by ₹ 1.44 per litre.

This discount will carry down the costs of petrol in Mumbai to ₹ 109.27 per litre, whereas diesel shall be priced at ₹ 95.84 per litre. As a results of this discount in VAT, Maharashtra authorities is predicted to lose round ₹ 80 crore on taxes from petrol and ₹ 125 crore on taxes from diesel each month.

Rajasthan authorities and Kerala authorities additionally introduced discount in VAT, with the VAT in Rajasthan on petrol happening by ₹ 2.48 per litre and the identical on diesel happening by ₹ 1.16 per litre, whereas the Kerala authorities diminished VAT by ₹ 2.41 per litre for petrol and ₹ 1.36 for diesel.

