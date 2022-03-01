Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik Files Plea Against Arrest In Money Laundering Case

Mr Malik is presently within the custody of the ED until March 3.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested final week, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court searching for quashing of the case registered in opposition to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing cash laundering linked to fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The Nationalist Congress Party chief on Monday filed a petition within the excessive courtroom searching for to quash the case and likewise the order handed by a particular courtroom remanding him to the ED’s custody.

He alleged that his arrest was “illegal” and that he was focused for being a “vocal critic of the misuse of Central agencies”.

The petitioner acknowledged that he’s not the primary to be focused and it is a worrying development throughout the nation the place Central businesses are being misused by the get together in energy.

Mr Malik sought his speedy launch from the ED custody and requested the excessive courtroom to declare his arrest unlawful.

The plea is prone to be talked about on Tuesday searching for an pressing listening to.

In his petition, Mr Malik acknowledged that he was forcibly picked up from his residence by ED officers on February 23 with none discover or summons underneath part 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The minister additional acknowledged that the February 23 order of the particular courtroom designated to listen to Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) circumstances was with out jurisdiction.

The ED’s case is that Mr Malik, in connivance with Dawood Ibrahim’s aides – Haseena Parker, Salim Patel and Sardar Khan, hatched a prison conspiracy for usurping the ancestral property of 1 Munira Plumber in Kurla in Mumbai which is valued at round Rs 300 crore. Thus, it’s the proceeds of crime, the federal anti-money laundering company had claimed.

The ED case is predicated on an FIR filed not too long ago by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in opposition to Dawood Ibrahim and others. The NIA had filed its prison grievance underneath sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Minority Affairs Minister’s assertion was recorded underneath the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

