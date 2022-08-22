Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal

Pooja’s mom had misplaced all hopes of discovering her daughter

After 9 lengthy years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is lastly in a position to relaxation her head on her mom’s lap.

Pooja went lacking on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years previous. She says she was picked up from exterior her faculty in Mumbai metropolis within the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a pair who lured her with an ice-cream.

On 4 August, she was present in what’s being described as “a miraculous escape”. Her mom, Poonam Gaud, says she is over the moon with happiness.

“I had given up hope of ever finding my daughter. But the gods have been kind to me,” she says.

Police have alleged that the kid was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his spouse, Soni D’Souza, as a result of the couple did not have a toddler of their very own. They have arrested Mr D’Souza.

Before she went lacking, Pooja lived together with her two brothers and fogeys in a small home in a suburban slum space.

On the day she went lacking, she had left for college together with her elder brother, however the two had a struggle and her brother went into the varsity leaving her behind as he was operating late. That’s when the couple allegedly took her away, promising to purchase her an ice-cream.

Since Pooja’s return dwelling, her neighbours have been dropping in to satisfy her

Pooja says that the couple initially took her to Goa after which Karnataka, states in western and southern India, and would threaten to harm her if she cried or drew consideration to herself.

She says she was allowed to attend faculty for a short time, however after the couple had a toddler of their very own, she was pulled out of college and so they all shifted to Mumbai.

Pooja says the abuse obtained worse after the newborn was born.

“They would beat me with a belt, kick me, punch me. One time they beat me with a rolling pin so badly that my back began to bleed. I was also made to do chores at home and work in 12 to 24 hour-long jobs outside.”

The home the place D’Souza’s lived was fairly near her household’s – however, she says, she was unfamiliar with the roads, was all the time watched and had no cash or telephone, and she or he could not attain out for assist or attempt to discover her means dwelling.

A fortunate escape

But sooner or later, Pooja managed to get her fingers on the couple’s cellular after they have been asleep and typed her identify into YouTube. She discovered movies and posters mentioning her kidnapping and numbers she may name for assist.

“That’s when I decided to seek help and escape,” she says.

But it took her seven months earlier than she may muster sufficient braveness to debate it with Pramila Devendra, 35, a home helper who labored on the similar home the place Pooja labored as a babysitter.

Ms Devendra took immediate steps to assist Pooja

Ms Devendra instantly agreed to assist her. One of the numbers on the lacking poster linked them to Rafiq, a neighbour of Pooja’s mom. The mother-daughter first spoke on a video name after which a gathering was organized.

Her mom says she checked for a birthmark solely she knew existed on her daughter and on discovering it, she was overcome with emotion. “All my doubts were immediately gone. I knew I had found my daughter,” she says.

Ms Devendra is pleased to have performed a component on this reunion. “Every mother should help a child coming to her for help. We might not be their biological mothers, but we are still mothers,” she says.

After the assembly, Pooja, just a few members of the family and Ms Devendra went to the police station to lodge a grievance. “I told the police everything. I even told them where my kidnappers lived,” she mentioned. This led to the identification and arrest of the accused.

Milind Kurde, senior inspector at Mumbai’s DN Nagar police station, advised BBC Marathi that instances have been registered in opposition to the accused for kidnapping, issuing threats, bodily violence and for flouting youngster labour legal guidelines.

Love conquers all

Pooja’s return dwelling has introduced pleasure not simply to her household, however to everybody who knew her. Neighbours who noticed her when she was little have been dropping in to satisfy her.

Meanwhile, her mom is making an attempt to make up for the misplaced time together with her daughter – cooking her favorite meals and brushing her hair. The two attempt to spend as a lot time as they’ll collectively however life in the meanwhile is hard for them.

Pooja’s mom says her household’s monetary situation is not good

Pooja’s father, who was the only breadwinner of the household, died 4 months in the past from most cancers. So, her mom took up his job of promoting snacks at a railway station to offer for herself and her three youngsters. But the earnings are meagre and she or he’s struggling to make ends meet.

“Now I also have legal expenses. Our condition is such that if I miss a day’s work, we won’t have money for food the next day.”

Pooja continues to be processing her trauma. She will get nightmares and feels unhappy that she’ll by no means get to see her father once more. For her security, she spends most of her time at dwelling or is accompanied by a member of the family when she goes out.

“I want to help my mother financially but I’m not allowed to. I also want to study,” she says.

But regardless of these issues, her mom says she could not be happier. “Work is exhausting, but every time I see Pooja, I find my strength again. I’m just so happy she’s back,” she says.

