Maharashtra MLA Alleges Police Was Pressurized To File Case Against Him

Maharashtra: Ravi Rana stated he was not even in Amravati in the course of the incident. (File)

Mumbai:

Independent MLA from Amravati Ravi Rana on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil pressurized the police to file a false case in opposition to him of throwing ink on Amravati Municipal Commissioner.

“I was not even present in Amravati during a program where some workers threw ink on the face of Amravati Municipal Commissioner for allegedly removing Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue,” stated Mr Rana in the course of the Question-Answer session in Maharashtra Assembly.

Mr Rana, who was supported by BJP MLAs, created a ruckus within the meeting and stated, “The Chief Minister and Home Minister pressurized the Amravati Commissioner of Police to file a case against me.”

“At midnight around 150 police officials reached my residence and searched my home that day. I want justice,” he stated.

Rejecting the allegations, Mr Patil stated, “Rana claims to be in Delhi when the incident happened, we will look into it. However, neither did I nor the Chief Minister instruct or pressurize anyone.”

“It is true that the Shivaji Maharaj statue was placed without the permission of the local authorities in Amravati. So, the Municipal commissioner took the decision to remove the statute. Later, ink was thrown on his face for removing the statute,” he stated.

Later, the names of the Home Minister and the Chief Minister had been faraway from the data of the Assembly following a request by Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav who stated that “it is not right to make allegations against the Chief Minister or Home Minister when nothing of this sort has been proved.”