Maharashtra Open Tennis: Yuki Bhambri Comes From Behind To Win First Round | Tennis News

India’s Yuki Bhambri registered a sensational come-from-behind win over Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia within the males’s singles opening spherical of the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis match on Monday. The 29-year-old Indian, who began instantly in the principle attract South Asia’s solely ATP 250 meet, secured a 6-7 (10), 6-2, 7-5 win in his opener. After dropping the hard-fought first set, the previous junior world primary, who made a comeback within the worldwide circuit not too long ago after a two-year break as a consequence of an damage, began the second with 2-0 lead and seemed in good contact.

He did not let the momentum shift earlier than bagging the set simply and levelling the scores.

In the decider, the Delhi-born participant transformed a break level to take the scores at 3-3 after which added yet one more set level to maintain himself forward within the recreation.

Though the 29-year-old Slovakian tried his finest to make a comeback into the competition, Bhambri held his nerves and clinched the decider to advance into the second spherical.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the opposite Indian who will probably be in motion within the singles predominant draw in a while Monday. He will tackle fifth-seed German Daniel Altmaier.

Earlier, France’s Quentin Halys despatched World No. 82 Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania packing with a shocking 6-1, 6-2 win.

The World No. 141 Halys of France seemed fairly assured towards the higher-ranked opponent as he hardly gave any alternative to Berankis.

In the opposite round-of-32 match, former World No. 39 Moldovan Radu Albot confronted a troublesome problem from Federico Gaio of Italy within the second set however managed to sail by means of with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) victory.

Promoted

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Australian pair of Like Saville and John-Patrick Smith lived as much as the expectations as they defeated Stefano Travaglia and Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 6-4 in straight units.

In the opposite doubles opening spherical match, the French duo of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul outclassed the third-seeded pair of Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) to maneuver to the quarterfinals.