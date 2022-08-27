Maher on Biden Loan Program: Dems Act Like More Education ‘Solves Everything’ — College Is ‘a Scam’ Where People Don’t Get Educated

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher mentioned President Joe Biden’s pupil mortgage program will make earnings inequality worse and the difficulty is increased training is bought “as a golden ticket to be in the upper middle class, but they’re not really getting any education.” He additionally argued that “education is to Democrats what tax cuts are to Republicans, they think it solves everything.”

Maher said, “I know this is supposed to address income inequality, but it kind of does the reverse.”

He added, “I keep saying, it’s not about affordability. Yes, college is unaffordable, [but] it’s about making college more unnecessary. It’s a giant scam. It’s a consumer product that they’re selling you as a golden ticket to be in the upper middle class, but they’re not really getting any education.”

Maher additional mentioned, “I’m just saying, most jobs, they do not really require — it’s a scam. And I’ve — you talked about nurses, I’ve talked to so many nurses…administrators, teachers, they all have this complaint that, at a certain point, they need more education to advance in their career, when really, they know exactly what they’re doing. They don’t, it’s just a way to make you go back to school. And I feel like education is to Democrats what tax cuts are to Republicans, they think it solves everything.”

