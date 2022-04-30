Maher: Twitter ‘Failed’ on Hunter Story, Babylon Bee, They ‘Need a New Sheriff’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Twitter “failed” by making itself “the judge of what can go out there” and proscribing issues just like the Hunter Biden story and The Babylon Bee and desires a “new sheriff.”

Maher stated, “The argument to me is…has Twitter failed in setting [itself] up in the past as the judge of what can go out there? And I would say yes, you have. You failed when you threw The New York Post off of Twitter for talking about Hunter Biden’s emails and it turned out that was a real story. … Did you read about this Babylon Bee? … They got flagged for — they posted a funny video, this is funny to them, okay. ‘Sensitive content’ Twitter said, in the video, they were making fun of Twitter for being too sensitive. This is so through the looking glass. … This is well within what satire has always been and the fact that they flagged this for being insensitive shows their complete lack of self-awareness about what their own problem is. If that’s where the line is, you have failed, Twitter. You do need a new sheriff.”

He added, “Twitter became a left-wing place. It just did.” And “I think the North Star should be free speech.”

