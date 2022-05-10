Mahesh Babu on Adivi Sesh’s Major- “During the last 30 minutes, I had a big lump in my throat”





On Monday, May 9, the trailer of the much-anticipated movie Major was unveiled. The movie headlined by actor Adivi Sesh traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice within the 26/11 Mumbai terror assaults. The movie directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka will likely be launched in three languages – Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. Mahesh Babu, who’s the producer of the movie, was current on the trailer launch occasion on Monday.

At the trailer launch, Mahesh Babu revealed that he had watched your complete movie. Sharing his response to the movie, Mahesh mentioned, “First of all, I am very proud of the entire team of Major and Sony Pictures. Without their help, we wouldn’t have made this wonderful film. Yesterday (May 8), I watched the film. It had so many sequences, where I had goosebumps. During the last 30 minutes, I had a big lump in my throat. I am not exaggerating. My throat dried up. After the film got over, I was quiet for two minutes. Then I gave Sesh a big hug. That’s how I felt.”

“Making a biopic is a very big responsibility, especially when it’s a story like Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s. Like the director said, it’s a very important story and it needs to be told. I am really proud of the team. For the past two years, the team has been thanking me. But to be frank, now I have to thank them for giving me such an amazing film and making me a part of it. You will see the film on June 3rd and you will love it,” the actor-producer added.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in affiliation with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma and will likely be launched in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.

