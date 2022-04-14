Mahindra & Mahindra Raises Price Of Entire Model Range By 2.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra has raised worth of its complete mannequin vary by 2.5%

New Delhi:

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday stated it has elevated costs of its complete mannequin vary by 2.5 per cent with fast impact.

This will end in a rise of Rs 10,000 to Rs 63,000 on the ex-showroom costs throughout the vary, relying upon the mannequin and the variant, the home-grown auto main stated in an announcement.

The worth revision is the results of a steady enhance in costs of key commodities comparable to metal, aluminium, palladium, and many others, it added.

“The company has taken necessary initiatives to partially offset the unprecedented hike in commodity prices to absorb the impact, passing a minimal percentage of cost increase to customers through a price revision,” M&M famous.

The firm, which sells fashions like Thar and XUV700, is working with its gross sales and seller community to speak the brand new costs to the purchasers appropriately, it added.

Earlier this month, the nation’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has additionally introduced a rise in costs of its complete mannequin vary amid rise in enter prices. The firm is but to return out with the quantum of the worth hike.

Over the previous yr, the price of the corporate’s automobiles continued to be adversely impacted on account of enhance in varied enter prices, MSI had famous in a regulatory submitting.