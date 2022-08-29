Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to commence on September 26

Mahindra has mentioned that the deliveries of the Z8-L variant of the Scorpio-N will likely be prioritized.

Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday introduced that the deliveries of the all-new Scorpio-N SUV will start within the nation on September 26, on the festive event of Navratri. The firm plans to ship greater than 7,000 models of the car throughout the first 10 days of the graduation of the supply. Deliveries of the Z8-L variant of the Scorpio-N will likely be prioritized as Mahindra has assured supply in two months to Z8-L clients from the primary 25,000 bookings.

Mahindra will talk the supply timeline for the primary 25,000 bookings of the Scorpio-N by way of CRM channels beginning tomorrow. The firm will additional talk supply timelines to clients of the SUV who booked publish the 25,000-mark, throughout the subsequent 10 days.

The firm additionally revealed that whereas the ready interval for various variants range, the common ready interval for the primary 25,000 bookings will likely be simply 4 months. Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra, mentioned, “We are delighted to start deliveries of the all-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious event of Navratri. We are dedicated to roll out the automobiles in full pressure.”

Mahindra Scorpio-N has been constructed by the corporate on an all-new platform and the SUV registered over 1,00,000 bookings in beneath half-hour of bookings being opened on July 30 this 12 months.

The new era iteration of the Mahindra Scorpio comes with a number of updates on the outside in addition to contained in the cabin. The SUV will lock horns with rivals similar to Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, and Hyundai Alcazar. The SUV will likely be made obtainable in seven physique color choices – Deep Forest, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, and Grand Canyon.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will get an mStallion petrol engine able to churning out 200PS and 380 Nm or an mHawk diesel engine able to delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm.

