Mahindra XUV700 to get Apple CarPlay from this date

Mahindra will quickly be including Apple CarPlay to XUV700. It already comes with Amazon Alexa and Android Auto.

Mahindra has introduced that they are going to be including Apple CarPlay to XUV700 from fifth September. The buyer would want to take the SUV to the closest dealership and they might replace the software program of the car. The CarPlay would additionally be capable to render navigation instructions into the digital instrument cluster itself. Moreover, there may also be ‘Enhanced SIRI’ help.

The XUV700 is likely one of the most feature-packed SUVs you could get within the section. The infotainment already comes with Amazon Alexa and Android Auto. There is a Luxury Pack additionally on supply that provides a bunch of options equivalent to a 360-degree digital camera, adaptive cruise management, knee airbag, passive keyless entry, Blind View Monitor, Electric door handles, wi-fi charging and much more.



The XUV700 comes with 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Armaan Jain)



The XUV700 has to compete towards Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. The XUV700 additionally has to compete towards the upper variants of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

The costs of XUV700 begin at ₹13.18 lakhs (ex-showroom) and ₹24.58 lakhs (ex-showroom). Mahindra affords the XUV700 in two trims, there may be AX and MX. The AX trim is additional divided into three variants, AX3, AX5 and AX7.

It is obtainable with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 200 Ps of max energy and 380 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed guide gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automated transmission.

The diesel engine is obtainable in two tunes. The MX trim will get the decrease tune wherein the engine produces 155 Ps and 360 Nm. It comes mated to solely a 6-speed guide gearbox. The AX trim will get the upper state of tune wherein the engine produces 185 PS and 420 Nm with the guide gearbox or 450 Nm with the automated transmission. The diesel engine additionally will get 4 drive modes. There are Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

First Published Date: