Mahmood and Blanco win Sanremo Music Festival and head to Eurovision

The annual Italian Sanremo Music Festival got here to an finish on Saturday with duo, Mahmood and Blanco, being topped total winners.

Their tune ‘Brividi’, that means ‘Shivers’, was all the time the bookmakers’ favorite to win the competitors.

The winner of Sanremo has the choice to go to Eurovision and so they later confirmed they are going to symbolize Italy on the Song Contest in Turin in May.

Of the 25 taking part artists who began the five-night pageant, solely three made it to the Superfinal spherical.

One of these was Elisa together with her tune ‘O Forse Sei Tu’, ‘or perhaps it is you!”

It was Elisa’s second look on the Sanremo Music Festival after profitable in 2001

Also reaching the Superfinal was former presenter of the occasion, Gianni Morandi, together with his upbeat providing ‘Apri Tutte le Porte’.

The veteran singer – who represented Italy at Eurovision in 1970 – got here third in Saturday’s Sanremo last.

Italy received the Eurovision Song Contest final yr with Måneskin’s ‘Zitti e buoni’ and due to this fact host the competitors in May.