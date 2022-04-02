Mahmudul Hasan Joy leads Bangladesh fight after top-order collapse

Lunch Bangladesh 183 for five (Mahmudul 80*, Litton 41*) path South Africa 367 by 184 runs

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored his second half-century, in simply his third Test, and shared in an unbroken 81-run stand with Litton Das for the sixth wicket as Bangladesh prevented the follow-on on the third morning of the Durban Test. Mahmudul has recorded his highest Test rating and impressed with an enterprising show of run-scoring throughout the bottom and glimpses of attacking intent towards a fielding effort that seemed to power Bangladesh to play defensively.

The predicted rain was nowhere to be seen and regardless of the floodlights being on for the morning session, the clouds cleared and the solar made a quick look, which might have an effect in pitch deterioration because the match progresses. Despite the success of their spinners in a single day, South Africa began the morning with Lizaad Williams and Duanne Olivier and solely launched Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer after 50 minutes of play, however they went on to bowl in tandem for the remainder of the session.

Williams loved the one success of the morning when he eliminated nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed, within the third over of the day. Taskin punched a short-of-a-length supply to gully, the place Wiaan Mulder juggled the prospect however held on to provide Williams his first Test wicket. While Williams bowled at good tempo – a shave beneath 140kph – Olivier’s innocuous presence on this match continued. He was neither fast nor threatening and defaulted again to shorter lengths which Litton was solely too completely satisfied to obtain. He introduced out the minimize and the pull earlier than providing an opportunity. Litton was on 16 when Williams discovered his exterior edge and Dean Elgar was supplied a regulation catch at first slip. Elgar acquired each arms to it however the ball bobbled out.

That was the primary of 4 missed alternatives for South Africa, three of which denied Harmer the wicket that will have given him a five-for. Mahmudul, on 64, was dropped at short-leg by Sarel Erwee and Litton was given out caught behind on 29, reviewed instantly, and Ultra Edge confirmed a flat line.

Mahmudul was notably extreme on Harmer, who bowled faster and fuller than yesterday. Mahmudul’s fifty got here up off 170 balls, when he drove Harmer straight down the bottom, and he went on to bounce down the observe and launch him over vast long-on. Litton was additionally constructive in his strategy to Harmer and it almost price him when he appeared to inside-edge a Harmer supply to Erwee at short-leg and South Africa celebrated solely to see an unmoved Marais Erasmus. They reviewed, unsuccessfully, to lose their second evaluation of the innings.